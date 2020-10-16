NNPC debunks funding APC during Ondo Guber poll

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has refuted reports in some sections of the media that corporation funded All Progressive Congress (APC) during last week gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

This is coming as the national oil company also debunked reports that it released some funds for the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in form of bribe to allegedly siphoned funds from the corporation’s covers.

The NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said that said that contrary to the said report, the corporation never released any money to fund APC during the exercise that led to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s reelection.

Through a statement made available to The Guild on Friday, Obateru described the report as mischievous, adding that the peddlers were only bent on spreading unsubstantiated claims and spurious allegations.

According to him, the contrived allegations were without any substance in truth and ostensibly designed to serve the selfish ends of their sponsors to bring NNPC to disrepute and tarnish the corporation’s image.

“On the alleged bribe or Covid-19 palliative to NANS published by Saharareporters, NNPC confirmed that it received a letter dated April 22, 2020, from NANS signed by one Comrade Danielson Akpan, requesting for financial support to enable the association provide palliatives to students who were stranded at various schools during the lockdown, a request the Corporation could not honour due to the peculiar circumstances and financial constraints thrown up by the global oil market meltdown.

“Concerning the allegation of providing funds to support a political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in buying votes during the Ondo State gubernatorial election published by Nairaland, the Corporation explained that the NNPC is owned by the Federation and indeed, all Nigerians, hence, it is non-partisan and does not engage in sponsorship of political parties or causes.

“NNPC called on Saharareporters and Nairaland to retract the reports failing which it would be forced to seek legal redress as appropriate. It also urged members of the public to discountenance the reports, stressing that they were a crass display of unprofessionalism with predetermined conclusions aimed at serving the selfish purposes of their sponsors,” the statement said.