NNPC, Dangote partner on oil sector development

In a significant step toward bolstering Nigeria’s oil and energy sector, the President/CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has met with the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bashir Ojulari, to explore strategic partnerships for industry development.

The high-level meeting, held at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, focused on promoting mutually beneficial collaboration and fostering healthy competition between Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and NNPC Ltd.

During the courtesy visit, both parties share a vision of enhancing Nigeria’s energy security and accelerating economic growth.

Dangote expressed optimism about the partnership, commending the new NNPC leadership. “I am very impressed by the quality and experience of the new team. I believe we can work together to achieve great things for the country,” he said.

In turn, Ojulari praised Dangote’s industrial achievements and described him as a visionary leader whose efforts continue to uplift Africa’s economy. He emphasized the importance of synergy between NNPC and Dangote Group in achieving Nigeria’s energy goals.

This renewed collaboration comes at a critical time as Nigeria seeks to reduce reliance on imported refined petroleum products. With a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the Dangote Refinery is positioned to meet domestic fuel demand and export surplus.

The partnership is expected to tackle key challenges in the oil and gas sector, including fuel import dependence, supply instability, and pricing issues. Together, NNPC and Dangote Group aim to build a more resilient and self-sufficient energy industry.

The meeting marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two entities and sets the foundation for impactful joint initiatives to drive national development.