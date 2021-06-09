NNPC congratulates NGE President on re-election

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has congratulated the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE)), Mustapha Isa, on his re-election as the president of the Guild.

It explained that Isa’s leadership qualities and excellent work ethics which he displayed over the years have singled him out and that earned him another term as president of the noble profession under the auspices of the Guild.

NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, stated that Isa’s re-election did not come to him as a surprise and that second term bestowed on him by his colleagues remain an affirmation of his sterling qualities.

“Your integrity, dedication, work ethics and outstanding contributions to the Guild and indeed the journalism profession have proven you worthy for another tenure and we pray it continues to take you to greater heights,” the GMD stated.

He charged the reelected leader to remain committed and continues leading the professionals in the right path by holding the fortress together through their trade which earned them position as the fourth estate of the realm.

It would be recalled that Isa was re-elected as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors at the 2021 Biennial Convention of the Guild which held in Kano last week.

