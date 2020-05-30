NNPC confirms former GMD’s death, condoles with family over loss

BY Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has confirmed that its immediate past Group Managing Director (GMD), Maikanti Baru, has passed on at age of 60, barely two months to his 61st birthday.

Baru, who handed over the NNPC affairs to the current GMD, Mele Kyari, after attaining his retirement age a year ago, was said to have died on Friday night in the country.

The development, which took many by surprise considering his sound health status, was confirmed by Kyari, in a statement on Saturday, and where he described the deceased as his mentor.

According to Kyari, my brother, my friend, and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night.