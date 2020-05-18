NNPC charges new employees on effective service delivery 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has charged its over one thousand graduate trainees recently recruited by the corporation on effective service delivery and excellence in the discharge of their duties to aid the respositioning of the national oil company.

It explained that the successful recruitment process of the Graduate Trainees had placed the larger responsibilities of building the NNPC to an enviable status on their shoulders as fresh thinkers with myriad of ideas needed to further change the fortunes of the corporation.

Recall that following the relaxation of lockdown earlier imposed on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun States, to flatten the COVID-19 curve in the country by President Muhammadu Buhari, the NNPC had in April adopted a work-from-home system for the newly recruited employees.

It explained that the system adopted for the new employees, which took effect on Monday, May 4, 2020, became imperative as it was pertinent to comply with extant protocol on social distancing and reduced number of people in the workplace, among other measures that have been introduced by the government as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, while addressing the the newly recruited Graduate Trainees (GTs) through a virtual platform session as part of onboarding programme recently, implored the 1,050 new employees to work assiduously and smartly in achieving extraordinary results beffiting the National Oil Company (NOC).

The GMD, through a statement released to newsmen by the NNPC spokesperson, Kenneth Obateru, urged the new staff to take on their task effectively and channel the power of teamwork to help NNPC deliver on its mandate of crude oil exploration, refining, marketing, supplying and distribution of petroleum products as a key enabler of the national economy.

“This is a company you will love to work for. But more than that, you will stay here and build a very fulfilling career. I have been around here for 29 years, and I have enjoyed every moment of it,” the statement read in part.

Kyari, however, assured the GTs of top management support, describing them as excellent minds that represent the future of the NNPC, adding that the corporation believed in promoting gender equality.

He urged the newly employed staff to uphold the NNPC core values of respect for the individual, integrity, transparency, accountability and professional excellence, assuring that the corporation was committed to their career growth and development.

Responding on behalf of the Graduate Trainees, Safula Karanga from Gombe State, commended the GMD for his strong leadership in piloting the affairs of the corporation through the completion of the recruitment process and the several medical interventions to the 36 states of the federation to combat the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Oluwatobi Ayo Yusuf from Lagos thanked the NNPC for the vision of providing a level playing field for all the participants in the recruitment process, describing it as the most fair and transparent recruitment.

On his part, Onianwa Vin-Kingsley described the NNPC’s recruitment process as remarkable, urging other private and government institutions to always take a cue from the National Oil Company in order to inspire confidence in Nigerian youths that are the leaders of tomorrow.