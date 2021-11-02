NNPC cautions Nigerians against fuel hoarding, panic buying

The Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians that there was sufficient petroleum product that would last the country before, during and after the festive season.

It explained that the company has factored in issues on fuel scarcity and adequate provision had been made to ensure queues does not return to fuel stations across the country as was obtainable during festive seasons some years ago.

The NNPC Spokesperson, Garba Muhammad, through a statement on Tuesday, said that aside from making adequate provision for the festive period and beyond, the national oil company said that all stakeholders are being engaged to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products to every part of the country.

He said that it was important for Nigerians to go about their daily business and refrain from panic buying, noting that every measures have been put in place to ensure Nigerians enjoy their festive season without worrying about petrol products.

The statement read, “The NNPC Ltd hereby urges the general public not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products, as the Company has sufficient stock of the products that will last the festive period and beyond.

“The NNPC is also engaging all stakeholders to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products to every part of the country.”

