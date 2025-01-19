NNPC cautions Nigerians against collecting fuel from fallen tankers 

As the death toll from the tanker explosion recorded in Niger State increased to over 80, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has cautioned the citizens against going close to fallen tankers and scoops the products that spilled out from the ill-fated vehicle.

NNPC stated that this measure is the only safety haven that helps to prevent a repeat of the Niger tanker explosion, describing the explosion as heartbreaking tragedies.

According to the firm, NNPC remains committed to the safety and well-being of all Nigerians and will continue to advocate for greater awareness of the dangers associated with fuel-related accidents.

The firm gave the warning during a condolence visit to the victims of the tragic petrol tanker explosion that occurred at Dikko-Maje Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Road in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday.

This devastating incident claimed the lives of several individuals who were attempting to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

During a condolence visit to the General Hospital in Sabon Wuse, Niger State, the firm’s Executive Vice President, Downstream, Isiyaku Abdullahi, gave the warning while expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Abdullahi, who offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and wished the injured a swift and full recovery, urged the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid approaching fallen petrol tankers to prevent such heartbreaking tragedies in the future.