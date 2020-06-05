NNPC cautions motorists against adulterated diesel in circulation 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has cautioned motorists against patronizing adulterated diesel being sold at discounted prices across the country, saying such diesel are contaminated and nothing but a low-grade product.

It explained that the effect which prevalence of the low-quality product being offered to unsuspecting Nigerians posed to vehicles had necessitated the call as part of measures to alert Nigerians of the new development.

NNPC Retail Limited Managing Director, Sir Billy Okoye, who warned motorists against patronizing the dealers of the off-spec diesel, stressed that such product remains harmful to vehicles, machines, and the environments.

Okoye, through a statement by the NNPC spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, warned motorists not to get deceived by the product being offered at discounted prices in parts of the country.

He noted that the national oil company as market leaders considers it imperative to alert the unsuspecting public who may fall prey as a result of the discounted prices.

He assured consumers that NNPC Retail Limited deals only in premium, high-quality products in the interest of Nigerian motorists and users, urging consumers to patronize the company’s stations where the quality of their products is assured.