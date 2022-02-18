NNPC boss tasks engineers on energy development, others

The Group Managing Director, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC), Malam Kyari, has urged the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE) to support Nigeria towards becoming an energy sufficient country and energy hub for Africa.

Kyari, stated that there was an urgent need for the energy sector to be developed in order for it to meet up with expectations in the global scene, adding that it boost Nigeria’s economy as well.

Speaking during at the Investiture of Funmilade Akingbagbohun, as the 15th National Chairman of the NiMechE, on Thursday in Abuja, Kyari, who was represented by Group Executive Director, Downstream, NNPC, Yemi Adetunji, said Nigeria’s development and industrialisation was tied to the contributions of the NiMechE to all critical sectors of the economy.

“As the world moves toward energy transition, to address climate change issues, I want to challenge you to bring in your best to support the industry and Nigeria toward becoming a country that will not only cater for Nigerians but act as energy hub for Africa.

“For us to maximise our potential as an oil and gas industry and country, improve and develop technologies to optimise value, we need experts like mechanical engineers to provide needed support,” he said.

He commended the institute on its achievements in the country and contributions toward the oil and gas industry, calling for more professional development opportunities for members in the new tenure.

Kyari implored the new national chairman and her inaugurated executive committee to commit to rebuilding strong networks and placing excellence in the institute and entire engineering family in the new vista.

“She brings the wealth of experience from the practice and also in various roles she has served. I believe she will take the organisation to a greater height. Special things happen, when women lead organisations,” he added said.

According to him, the NNPC is indeed blessed with a population of about 750 mechanical engineers and mechanical technicians, adding that they were not taken for granted.

