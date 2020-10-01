NNPC boss receives recognition on outstanding leadership, team player demonstration

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director, Mallam Kyari, has been recognized for been an outstanding leader and bringing development to the corporation within a short period of his appointment, the recognition of which was said to had come as African Leader Commendation award, haven’t demonstrated a good team player within and outside the NNPC.

His recognition by African Leadership Magazine was said not to had been just on his performance alone but also for roles played in managing formidable team such that have been delivering value to Nigerians.

Speaking during 5th US-Africa investment Forum and African Business Leadership Awards 2020 held virtually recently, Kyari commended African Leadership for recognising his contributions in ensuring NNPC is better repositioned through a formidable team.

He described the award as a challenge to do more and reposition the industry on path of sustainable growth just as he reiterated his readiness to continue working in best interest of nation development.

‘’For the little effort we are putting to deliver value to the Nigerian people to be recognized is worth minding, this has also thrown a new challenge at us, telling us that we need to do more, that this company can deliver more value to its shareholders and ultimately the Nigerian people will recognize that this company is serving them’’, the GMD stated.

Meanwhile, the African Leadership Award was designed to reward exceptional corporate leadership and contributions to the development of Africa and the great works that leaders are doing on the continent.

Other awardees at the ceremony include Ethopia Minister of finance and Economic Cooperation, Ahmed Shide, and , Ghanania Central Bank Governor, Kwamina Addison.