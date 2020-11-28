NNPC boss projects 3m barrels daily oil production

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has projected that a 3 million barrels per day oil production was achievable in the country, just as he justified publication of the two years audited financial reports of the corporation.

Kyari stated that the country could achieve the three-million barrel daily production when policies were in place to attract investors into the sector.

He gave the projection while appearing before House of Representatives Joint Committees on Petroleum (Upstream, Downstream, and Gas) to defend the corporation’s 2021 budget at the National Assembly Complex yesterday.

The NNPC boss stated that upon his assumption of office, he was determined to turn the corporation around for the benefit of all Nigerians by making it responsible and accountable to the people.

He said that the courage to publish 2018 and 2019 Audited Financial Reports of the Corporation was borne out of the support and encouragement received to him by President Muhammadu Buhari and was determined to leave a legacy of openness in NNPC.

Kyari, however, appealed to the legislators to expedite action on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in order to attract investment to the oil and gas industry and boost job creation.

Responding, Chairman of the Joint Committees, Musa Adar, in a statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, commended Kyari for his openness and uprightness to ensure transparency and accountability.

“We have the GMD and his management team here to defend their budget, we appreciate this. We have witnessed what this parliament has never seen before, I stand to be corrected” Adar remarked.

The Chairman, who said he was initially skeptical about the NNPC boss’s TAPE agenda, explained that he was beginning to see its positive impact through the GMD’s performance so far, adding that Kyari has done a lot for the country within a short time.