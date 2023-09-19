NNPC begins senior staff sack amid restructuring

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has terminated employments of all management staff who have less than 15 months to retire from the national oil company, as part of measures to restructure the firm.

Those affected staff would be leaving their post immediately beginning from Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 and would be replaced by staff with many months to their retirement.

In a brief statement to inform the public on its plans, the NNPC stated that the new reshuffling was in line with its aspiration to rejuvenate its workforce, towards achieving better productivity.

According to the statement, “In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.

“Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three executive vice presidents, other management staff with less than 15 months to statutory retirement will be exiting the company effective 19th September 2023,” the statement said.

The NNPC noted that the move was in line with its commitment to scale up its capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.

The development is coming days after the oil company announced the removal and replacement of three of the its Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs).

Those affected by the previous shakeup included Abdulkabir Ahmed, who was hitherto in charge of gas, power and new energies; Adokiye Tombomieye, who headed the upstream segment as well as Adeyemi Adetunji, who was in charge of the downstream.

And to avert any vacuum, the firm replaced them with the appointment of Olalekan Ogunleye as EVP gas, power and new energies; Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan for the company’s upstream operations, while Adedapo Segun took charge of the downstream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

