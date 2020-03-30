NNPC assures nationwide petroleum availability during lockdown 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced that measures had been put in place to ensure seamless distribution of fuel across the country throughout the period of the lock-down and beyond, saying the Corporation loading depots will remain operational.

It explained that the likely moves by Nigerians to engage in hoarding or panic buying of premium motor spirit necessitated the clarification by the Corporation, adding that it was ready to provide enough product during the two weeks stay-at-home directive by states and Federal Government.

The Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company, NNPC’s downstream subsidiary, Musa Lawan, said the PPMC workforce had been mobilized to provide loading services throughout the period of the envisaged lock-down.

Lawan, through a statement NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Kennie Obateru, enjoined motorists and other consumers of petroleum products not to engage in hoarding or panic buying of petrol, noting that the Corporation was ready to provide enough products across the country.

“If you recall, two days ago, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that we have 60 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit. That is very correct. As a matter of fact, we have about 2.68 billion litres of petrol in-country and in marine storage. At the prevailing daily consumption rate of 45 million litres, that translates to roughly 60 days,’’ the statement said.

Lawan also disclosed that two more petrol laden vessels were expected to berth at the Ports by Tuesday, noting that the vessels would be discharging 250 million litres of petrol.

On the recent complaints of non-availability of personal protective equipment against the Coronavirus for tanker drivers by the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Lawan assured that the PPMC was engaging with the stakeholders’ to address the issue of safety kits for tanker drivers.