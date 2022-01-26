NNPC alerts Nigerians against fuel scarcity rumour

The Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians that there is sufficient petroleum product enough for the country that would meet needs of Nigerians.

It explained that contrary to rumour making rounds, the company has factored in issues on fuel scarcity and adequate provision had been made to ensure queues does not return to fuel stations across the country.

The NNPC Spokesperson, Garba Muhammad, through a statement on Wednesday, said that aside from making adequate provision for the festive period, the national oil company said that all stakeholders are being engaged to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products to every part of the country.

He said that it was important for Nigerians to go about their daily business and refrain from panic buying, noting that every measures have been put in place to ensure Nigerians enjoy petrol products.

The statement read, “The NNPC Ltd. wishes to assure the public that the Company has sufficient PMS stock to meet the needs of Nigerians. The public is therefore, advised not to engage in panic buying of petrol; and to ignore all rumours that may suggest otherwise.

In line with the existing laws of the land, NNPC Ltd. is deeply committed to ensuring energy security for the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

