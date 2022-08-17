NNPC adopts new strategy for oil theft prevention

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has adopted a new technology application strategy to tackling the disturbing issue of crude oil theft and damage to its operational pipelines and facilities.

The application called “Crude Theft Monitoring Application would be used to track crude oil theft and to further prevent activities of oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC, Mele Kyari said that the destructive actions of vandals’ on pipelines became a difficult thing to deal with, but that the company had been able to put up a robust framework to curtail the menace through concerted and consistent engagements of its stakeholders, partners, government regulatory bodies, security agencies, and host communities.

He said that one of the two newly developed applications had options for reporting incidences, with prompt follow-up and responses and the other had options for crude sales documents validation.

According to him, both applications can be accessed on a mobile phone through the portal of the company.

“There are still ongoing activities of oil thieves and vandals on our pipelines and assets.

“I commend the Armed forces; in the last three months, they have done substantive work and had destroyed some illegal refineries.” he said.

Kyari, speaking to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday said that international refineries where the stolen crude could be taken to had the obligations to ensure they bought Nigerian crude from credible sources which could be validated.

He added that they would be held responsible as part of the culprits involved in the theft chain, if they refused to do that.

The NNPC boss further explained that the platforms were created to provide opportunities to members of the communities and other Nigerians to report incidences of theft and be rewarded.

