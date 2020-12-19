NNPC adopts new guidelines for transparent operations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that plans had been concluded to intensify its transparency drive through adopting new guidelines to meet global best practices in terms of operational openness for the benefits of Nigerians.

Towards achieving this, the national company hinted that it had appointed a petroleum geologist, Murjanatu Ibrahim Gamawa as its Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Implementation Programme Manager to help drive speedy attainment of the EITI requirements across its operations.

The NNPC General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said that the move was inline with the national oil company’s resolve to deepen its compliance with the transparency standards dictated by the EITI as a supporting company.

Through a statement released to announce the appointment of Gamawa, Obateru said that her appointment would take effect from January 2021, adding that she would be saddled with the responsibility of taking a practical step towards entrenching the culture of transparency in the corporation.

According to him, Gamawa, a petroleum geologist, was until her appointment, the EITI Country Manager in charge of coordinating the implementation of EITI standards across Anglophone Africa.

He noted that she also worked at the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) as a petroleum analyst and team lead of the Oil and Gas Team.

“Gamawa’s wealth of experience across the Oil and Gas industry and in EITI mandate implementation is expected to boost the Corporation’s compliance strategy and roadmap,” the statement said.