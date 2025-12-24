NNL fines Gombe Utd N2.5M over fans misconduct

The Nigerian National League, NNL, has slammed a N2 million fine on Gombe United following an act of misconduct by the club’s officials and fans during a league match.

The NNL found the club officials and fans culpable of unsportsmanship behaviour after its fans ran to the pitch during their Matchday 7 game against Jigawa Golden Stars to force the matchy referee into awarding a penalty for their side.

The league body also ordered the club to pay the sum of N500,000 to the Jigawa based club for their accrued expenses prior to the game which was holding at the home of Gombe United and called off due to the incident, stating that it will be replayed at a neutral ground, the new Jos Stadium behind closed doors as part of sanctions for the incident.

The NNL stated that the referee, at the abandoned game had already given a goal kick call for the away side after an attack was made by the sanctioned team, but its officials and fans ran into the pitch forcing the referee to award a penalty for their club when the scoreline remained at stalemate.

The body also directed Gombe United to pay the fines on or before January 9, 2026, stating that the rescheduled match will now be held on 16th of the month.

Clubs in the league are henceforth warned to desist from similar acts, as the NNL stressed on fair play and safety of all involved in football games.