Nnamdi Kanu writes US, UK, demands representatives during trial

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has written to the United Kingdom, United States and United Nations, among others to sought the presence of their representatives to observe court proceedings during his next trial.

The outlawed group’s leader explained that their presence would ensure fair hearing during the trial and that the continuous dragging of the case may halt following their arrival to monitor the legal battle against the Federal Government.

Kanu, through a letter written to the two countries and UN on Wednesday by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, titled, ‘Request for delegate(s)/representative(s) to observe court proceedings …In Re: Charge NO. FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, Federal Republic Of Nigeria V. Nnamdi Kanu’, urged the country to send the representatives for continuous trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division on January 18, 19, and 20.

According to him, the need to ensure that our client is given a fair trial has compelled us to make this request. The instant request is compelling in the circumstance, to ensure that the whole process of our Client’s trial is fair and just in all circumstances. It must be remembered that his purported indictment on criminal charges has a political undercurrent.

“This fact impels all truly democratic institutions of the world, to keep a close, watchful and attentive eye on the whole judicial process that has intervened to determine his culpability. The Nigerian Government, clearly, has a profound interest in the criminal charge pending against our client and the outcome of his trial.

“To forestall any undesirable consequence that may eventuate on it, we consider it expedient that truly democratic institutions of the world send representatives to observe proceedings of the trial of our client. We firmly believe that the presence of those representatives in court would make all parties tow the path of honour and rectitude and assure the fair trial of our client.

In view of the foregoing, and anticipating your indulgence, may we then respectfully request you to forward to us the name of at least a representative, to enable us formally notify the court of his expected presence in court on the adjourned dates.

“We also wish to use this opportunity to appeal to the United Nations to prevail on the Nigerian Government to caution her security agents. They should exhibit a modicum of civility in their operations and must refrain from harassing, intimidating, and or arresting innocent civilians who may throng the court premises on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January, 2022, in demonstration of their unwavering solidarity to our client.

“It is on record that these civilians who have remained devoted and steadfast in their commitment and solidarity have conducted themselves peacefully and in the most civil manner. It is also on record that, notwithstanding the fact that these civilians have always been peaceful in their conduct and show of solidarity, the security agents have continued to harass intimidate and arrest them. Many of these persons so arrested are still languishing in various detention facilities in Nigeria,” the letter read in part.

