Nnamdi Kanu suspends sit-at-home exercise indefinitely across Southeast

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered an indefinite suspension of the weekly sit-at-home exercise the group commenced across the southeast states.

Kanu, who was currently under Directorate of State Security (DSS) detention in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, directed members of the group, IPOB, in each southeast state to put on hold the weekly lockdown exercise as well as its enforcement and allow residents to go about their businesses.

The IPOB leader’s directive was contained in a statement released to newsmen on Saturday by the spokesperson for the group, Emma Powerful, commending residents across the states for their compliance with the group’s sit-at-home exercise.

The statement reads: “The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) understands the concern being expressed by the global IPOB family on the suspension of the weekly Sit-At-Home earlier announced by the IPOB Head of Directorate of State of the Indigenous people of Biafra.

“We know that our people embraced this civil action wholeheartedly and without any compulsion. The leadership sincerely appreciates the innate desire of Biafrans to sacrifice their time, resources, and energy in ensuring that our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from the illegal custody of the Nigerian State who criminally renditioned him from Kenya to Nigeria.

“The suspension of the sit-at-home by the IPOB Head of Directorate was as a result of a direct order from the leader of this great movement Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.

It would be recalled that IPOB had earlier declared a weekly sit-at-home exercise to protest the arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

The exercise, which commenced recently was trailed by loss of lives, property as well as huge financial and economic implications on traders and other businessmen within the region.

Following the persistent sit-at-home directives, the region was projected to have lost millions to the exercise as Monday is usually one of the busiest days for businesses in the region.

