Nnamdi Kanu hospitalised after suffering heart failure

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been reported hospitalised at a Directorate of State Security (DSS) medical facility after suffering heart failure at a detention where he was currently been held over his demand for secession of South East from Nigeria.

As gathered, the IPOB leader’s health has continued to deteriorate and there was an urgent need for Kanu to visit his personal physician for medical care.

Kanu’s current condition was confirmed by the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, through a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

He claimed Kanu, who was rushed to what he described as an ill-equipped DSS clinic for a medical emergency in Abuja on Monday February 27, 2023, needs his personal physician to attend to him.

Powerful said that rushing him to DSS clinic was part o the cosmetic strategy the security agency planned and may cause more harm to his health than good to his health.

The publicity secretary, meanwhile, threatened that the group may embark on other attacks if the federal government continues to keep him after courts had granted him bail.

According to the statement, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the continued deteriorating health of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU who was rushed to an ill-equipped DSS clinic on a medical emergency in Abuja on Monday, February 27, 2023. We are aware that the Nigeria Government and her DSS, including the British High Commissioner in Abuja, planned to kill Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU in DSS solitary confinement or before but they should also be ready for the consequences.

“We have endured all provocations; assaults, killings, illegal abductions, detentions, kidnappings, and extraordinary rendition of our leader from Kenya to Nigeria. The Nigeria government has also refused to obey their own court orders to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members illegally detained in various detention facilities. Nobody should blame us for any action going forward.

“We are warning the Nigeria government and DSS agents to release our leader, whom they are illegally holding in solitary confinement irrespective of the court and UN working Group orders to allow him to attend to his deteriorating health. Rushing Mazi Nnamdi KANU in an emergency to an ill-equipped DSS clinic is cosmetic and can cause more harm to him. He needs his personal physician, who understands his medical history to take care of him.

“DSS is using solitary confinement as torture to suffer Mazi Nnamdi KANU to break his resolve. We want the Nigeria government and DSS to understand that neither killings, abductions, nor solitary confinement can break MNK and IPOB members’ resolve to restore Biafra. Biafra restoration is a divine project that we have sworn to accomplish, no matter the cost.

“Nigeria Government expected IPOB to cause confusion and insecurity during their fraudulent s/elections, but we disappointed them because we are not anti-democratic. They had lobbied the international community to label IPOB as those that will create insecurity in the South East region, but we disappointed them. They thought Mazi Nnamdi KANU would foil their agenda during the fraudulent presidential selection they call elections. Hence, they held him illegally in detention to carry out their election rigging.

“Now, the cabals have completed their agenda in the elections. They should release Mazi Nnamdi KANU to undergo much-needed heart surgery urgently.

“IPOB’s neutral position and determination to ensure peace during their presidential selection, they called election, was to prove them wrong and to tell them that IPOB is ahead of their games and is in control of Biafraland. What we did was to safeguard our territory from invaders deployed to destroy it.

“Today, nobody is blaming IPOB as part of their rigged presidential election. Every region was visited by one crisis or another during the fraudulent election, but the South East was peaceful. This is to show them that IPOB has control of our territory and is more intelligent than all of them. THEREFORE, WE MAINTAIN THAT NIGERIA IS IRREDEEMABLE. BIAFRA IS THE ONLY AND OUR BEST OPTION.

“We want the Nigeria government, their security agencies, and those foreigners who are remotely interested in the corrupt political system in Nigeria to understand that IPOB believes in self-determination through peaceful means. That does not mean that we are cowards. We shall do whatever we can do to defend ourselves and our territory going forward. Amnesty International Nigeria, who accused IPOB to be against Ndigbo because of the charade election, should tell the Nigeria government to respect their court and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu now.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU, is critically ill in the DSS solitary confinement and must be released unconditionally to attend to his deteriorating health urgently. The Nigeria government must do the needful now that there is time to avoid negative consequences that may follow”.

