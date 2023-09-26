NLC, TUC disclose plans for indefinite strike

The Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has concluded plans to commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday, October 3rd over Federal Government decision to delay implementation of possible solutions to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal across the country.

The unions also asked their state chapters to mobilize for protests across the country, in order to compel the Federal Government towards fast-tracking all that is needed to address inflation’s brought about by the subsidy removal.

They approved the indefinite industrial action after a joint press briefing held by both leadership of the union in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

The unions were.led jointly by the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, and they directed that all workers withdraw their services from their respective workplaces commencing from the 3rd of October.

According to them, all affiliates and state councils to immediately start mobilizing accordingly for action to organize street protests and rallies until Government responds positively to our demands.

“We enjoin all patriotic Nigerians to join hands across the nation to assist this government put the people back at the centre of its policies and programmes”, it added.

They argued that the decision was taken after the grace period given by the two labour unions to the Federal Government expired and no commitment from the executive led by President Bola Tinubu.

“There is no disagreement between Labour and Government on the existence of massive suffering, impoverishment and hunger in the country as a result of the hike in the price of Petrol which demands an urgent need for remedial action,

“The Government has totally abdicated this responsibility and has shown gross unwillingness to act abandoning Nigerian people and workers to excruciating poverty and affliction.

“The federal government has continued to grandstand and forestall all avenues to peaceful dialogue with organized labour on ways to save Nigerians from the huge hunger and suffering experienced across the nation as a result of the unconscionable hike in the price of Petrol (PMS) by the Government

“The Government has continued to demonstrate not just an unwillingness to mitigate the massive hardship in the country but also a complete lack of intention to take positive steps and empathy for the multi-dimensionally impoverished citizens of Nigeria.

“The federal Government has therefore not met in any substantial way, the demands of Nigerian workers and peoples as previously canvassed in our mutually agreed roadmap to salvaging the economy and protecting workers and Nigerians from the monumental hardship

“Trade unions continue to face severe threat from the State via the brutal and suppressive power of the Police and Government.

“The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) continues to be illegally occupied by the Government via the instrumentally of the Police who have cloned the leadership of NURTW

“The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) continues to be illegally occupied by the Lagos state government in total disregard to the Courts and the statutes

“That the State within the life of the ultimatum via the Police has caused loss of lives and properties with untold injuries on Nigerian workers who were on their way to go back to their Union’s national Headquarters in Abuja.

“That the State has continued to blackmail and sponsor serious campaign of calumny against trade union leaders in the social media using its buying and coercive powers instead of making efforts to lift the burden on the masses”.

