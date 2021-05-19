Report on Interest
under logo

Liverpool record seven straight win with defeat of Sheffield…

The Guild

FRSC records 12 motorists death in four months across…

Baraqah

Ekiti Govt., Microsoft partner on training 2,000 youths,…

The Guild
News

NLC suspends warning strike in Kaduna

By News Desk

By The Guild

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its five days warning strike in Kaduna State following the Federal Government intervention in the union’s dispute with the State Government.

The union body explained that the decision had been reached to honour the invitation of the apex government which invited the NLC and Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna government for discussion aimed at finding common ground on the ongoing crisis.

The NLC National President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba stated this at an emergency meeting in Kaduna.

The Guild 2494 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: