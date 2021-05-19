NLC suspends warning strike in Kaduna

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its five days warning strike in Kaduna State following the Federal Government intervention in the union’s dispute with the State Government.

The union body explained that the decision had been reached to honour the invitation of the apex government which invited the NLC and Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna government for discussion aimed at finding common ground on the ongoing crisis.

The NLC National President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba stated this at an emergency meeting in Kaduna.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

