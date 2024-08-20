NLC president turns down police invitation

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has shunned invitation by the Nigerian Police over alleged terrorism link, fixing a convenient date to honour the invitation from the law enforcement agency.

The NLC president, meanwhile, has fixed Wednesday, August 29, 2024, as the preferred date to visit the law enforcement agency headquarters in Abuja.

Aside from that, Ajaero requested that the Nigerian Police finish him with details of the allegations levelled against him before the new date.

He communicated the date to the Inspector General of Police via a letter from his lawyers, Falana and Falana Chambers, on Tuesday when he was expected to appear before the police.

According to the letter: “We are Solicitors to the Nigeria Labour Congress and its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, on whose behalf we write this letter in respect of the above subject matter.

“We have the instructions of Comrade Joe Ajaero to inform you that he is unable to honour your invitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 in view of the fact that your invitation letter was received by him yesterday. He has an engagement that had been fixed before the receipt of the invitation letter.

“Therefore, Comrade Ajaero is prepared for your interview on Wednesday, August 29, 2024. Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as altered, Comrade Ajaero requests for the details and nature of the allegations of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion and Cybercrime levelled against him.

“While awaiting your positive response to this letter, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem”.

The NLC President was summoned by the Police over alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime.