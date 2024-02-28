NLC is toying with Nigerians emotions- Daily Times former boss

Hours after the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) suspended its nationwide protests against hike in prices of foods, a former Managing Director of Daily Times of Nigeria, Tola Adeniyi, has faulted the move by the union, describing the decision as playing with the public emotions.

Adeniyi said that the strategy adopted by the unions on matters that not only affect their members may force the masses to resort to self-help rather than rely on the labour unions to speak for them.

He warned that should Nigerians be allowed to adopt this strategy, no one may be able to reverse the trend in the country.

“The Daily Times former boss stated this yesterday through a statement made available to The Guild after the union announced suspension of the protests to continue dialogue with Federal Government on possible solutions to the inflation in the country.

“The game the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) is playing with the Masses regarding strike actions is too dangerous and calamitous for the country.

“Calling people out, working up their emotions and hyping their game-plan does not portray the Labour and Trade Organizations as serious or reliable or even trustworthy.

“What’s the essence of doing cat calls without proper homework and without exhausting all negotiations with the government?

“The way the Labour Congress is carrying on, a time will come when nobody will heed their call. And worse still, masses may resort to self help and become wild and out-of-control. That will definitely set serious danger and calamity in motion with unpredictable consequences.

“Should Nigerians be forced to resort to a Revolution, no force anywhere would be able to contain the fire. NLC should be careful and stop being a pun or ping pong.

“The country is too tense and emotions too brittle to be toyed with at this point in time”, the statement added.