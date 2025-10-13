NLC fault FG’s on deductions from ASUU, members wages

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted the Federal Government’s directive to vice-chancellors of federal universities to enforce a “no work, no pay” policy against striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The labour body described the move as “unproductive” and a misrepresentation of the real issue, adding that the government should focus on addressing the root causes of the strike rather than intimidating workers.

It expressed concern over the persistent crisis in Nigeria’s public education system, blaming it on chronic underfunding and the Federal Government’s failure to implement agreements reached with university-based unions.

According to the NLC, in a press release signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the two-week warning strike declared by ASUU was a “necessary response” to the government’s consistent neglect and breach of collectively bargained agreements.

“The breach of contract lies with the state, not the scholars. Lecturers are willing to work, but the government’s failure to meet its commitments has made it impossible for them to do so with dignity and under fair conditions. The core principle remains: ‘No work, no pay’ should not apply when there’s ‘no pay for work’.”

The NLC warned that the continued neglect of public education was deepening inequality, noting that while children of the elite access quality education in private and foreign institutions, those of the working class remain trapped in a failing system.

“An educated populace is essential for a progressive nation,” the Congress stated, adding that the government’s current approach “appears designed to reserve quality education as a commodity for the privileged few.”