NLC educates Nigerian workers on COVID-19 vaccination benefits

Ahead of December 2021 deadline set for civil servants to be vaccinated, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has urged workers across the country to exploit the opportunity in taking coronavirus jab aimed at protecting them from the deadly pandemic and halt the chain of transmission across workplace.

Aside from listing benefits of coronavirus vaccination to workers, the union also cautioned the Federal Government against forcing workers across the country to take the jab, adding that rather than use appear dictatorial, the government should employ tool of persuasion in getting the workers to dance to their tune.

it claimed that by resorting to persuasion and conviction rather than force, the workers across the country would listen to governments across all tiers and understand the rationale behind call for compulsory vaccination on or before the December 1, deadline set by the apex government.

Briefing journalists on COVID-19 vaccination advisory for Federal Civil Servants in Abuja on Monday, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said that though the vaccine might not be perfect, it was still the better antidote than can protect workers and their families from falling victim of the virus.

According to him, the truth is that despite being imperfect, the COVID-19 vaccine has given all of us a better chance of fighting the virus and staying alive.

“I urge workers all over the world to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines and keep themselves, their families and their colleagues at work safe and free from the morbid threats of the corona pandemic.

“We urge government and other employers of labour to make special arrangements for workers to access the vaccine at the workplace. We urge that the tool of persuasion and conviction be used rather than force to get workers and the general populace to take the vaccine,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had set December 1 deadline for federal civil servants to get vaccinated or be denied access into their various offices.

“With effect from December 1, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our missions.”

