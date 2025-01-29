NLC declares nationwide protest over telecom tariff hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decided to embark on a nationwide protest in response to the recent increase in telecommunications tariffs.

The Federal Government had approved a 50 per cent hike in telecom tariffs following an initial request by operators for a 100 per cent increase.

This decision has been met with widespread outrage, particularly from workers and the general public who are already grappling with economic hardships.

The protest is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, 2025, as stated in a communiqué issued after the National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting of the NLC on Wednesday.

In reaction to the tariff hike, the NLC called on Nigerians to prepare for a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services on Friday. The council’s stance became even more pronounced after an emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

During this meeting, NLC President Joe Ajaero firmly rejected the 50 per cent tariff increase, describing it as insensitive, unjustifiable, and a direct assault on Nigerian workers and the general populace.

He emphasized that the increase imposes additional financial burdens on citizens who are already struggling with various economic challenges.

Ajaero stated, “After extensive discussions, the NAC-in-session totally rejects the 50% telecom tariff hike, which it considers too harsh for citizens. It strongly condemns the Nigerian Communications Commission’s decision to approve the increase.”

In light of these developments, Ajaero declared that the NLC would organize a nationwide mass rally on February 4, 2025, to express collective opposition to the tariff hike.

He explained, “The rally will serve as a warning against the dangers of imposing such an unfair increase on a population earning a minimum wage of only N70,000. This is a population that has already endured outrageous petrol price hikes, soaring food costs, increased electricity tariffs, and rising inflation.”

To ensure effective mobilization for the protest, Ajaero directed all NLC affiliates and state councils to begin preparations immediately.

He urged civil society allies to join the movement. He stated “All NLC affiliates and state councils are directed to begin full mobilisation in preparation for the nationwide protest rally on 4 February 2025. Willing civil society allies are also encouraged to join the movement. The Congress calls on all Nigerian workers, the informal sector, and the general public to stand in solidarity against this unjust policy.”

Ajaero further demanded an immediate suspension of the 50 per cent tariff hike, calling on the Federal Government to engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders.

He warned that failure to meet these demands could result in escalated actions. He said, “NAC-in-session demands an immediate suspension of the 50% tariff hike. It calls on the Federal Government, the Nigerian Communications Commission, and the National Assembly to engage in meaningful dialogue with critical stakeholders to review the proposed tariff adjustment in light of the economic realities facing Nigerians. Should these demands not be met, the NLC will escalate its actions, including the possibility of a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services and further mass actions, which may involve a nationwide withdrawal of our services to resist policies that deepen poverty and inequality.”

Reaffirming the NLC’s commitment to protecting Nigerian workers and citizens, Ajaero stated, “The NLC remains committed to safeguarding the interests of Nigerian workers and citizens against exploitative economic measures. We will not relent in our struggle against policies that undermine the welfare and dignity of our people. Nigerians must unite and take action to prevent further economic oppression. We must resist any policy that prioritises corporate profits over the well-being of the people.”