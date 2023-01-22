Nkechi Nwosu becomes Methodist Church first female Bishop for Kaduna diocese 

A jinx was on Sunday broken among Christians in the northern region of Nigeria after Methodist Church of Nigeria, Archdiocese of Kaduna, ordained a female Reverend, Nkechi Nwosu, as the church’s first female bishop, ending the male dominance.

Nwosu was formally enthroned as the Bishop of Jos by the Archbishop of Kaduna, Reverend Joseph Nnonah at the Christ Methodist Cathedral Church in Jos, Plateau State capital,

The church service was to formally give effect to the decision of the biennial Conference of Methodist Church Nigeria that was held in 2022 where Nwosu was elected as the Bishop of Jos.

Members of the Diocese of Jos converged to witness the enthronement service as the Archbishop of Kaduna archdiocese formally pronounced Bishop Nwosu as the new overseer for the Jos diocese.

In her remarks, Nowsu said God has made all humans equals, and there was no need for any of its creatures to discriminate among themselves on the bases of gender and others.

The new Bishop encouraged Nigerians to always seeks the face of God, especially as the general elections begin on February 25, with an aim to elect a new leader for the country.

“We must all go out there and agree with God, listen to the spirit of God, and do what God said we should do. Do that so that God will use us and anybody he will put on that seat to restore Nigeria to a place of pride in Africa, and the world.”

With the Enthronement Act administered on the bishop as directed by the conference and in consequence of the will and consent of the Diocese of Jos; the bishop thereafter officially commenced the spiritual activities as the Bishop of Jos diocese which she sees as a privilege in the propagation of the gospel without any prejudice.

