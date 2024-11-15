NJC retires two judges for falsifying age, suspends two others

As part of measures to sustain the sanctity of the courts, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended two judges over poor conduct while performing their duties in Rivers and Anambra states.

The two affected judges were: Justice G. C. Aguma and Justice A. O. Nwabunike of Rivers and Anambra State High Courts

Aside from that, the judicial commission recommended two Heads of Court for compulsory retirement over falsification of age.

The duo of the Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Chukwuemeka Chikeka, and the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Babagana Mahdi, were recommended for compulsory retirement for falsification of their ages.

Meanwhile, the commission inaugurated a committee to investigate petitions against the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice O. A. Ojo.

NJC issued the directives after its 107th meeting where the commission sanctioned five serving Judicial Officers for various acts of misconduct.

The commission stated that the Rivers and Anambra judges suspension included not performing judicial functions for a period of one year without pay

After the expiration of their one year, both judges would be placed by the NJC on a watch list for two years thereafter.

However, the commission cleared Justice Peter Lifu of any wrongdoing, saying the judge neither exhibited personal interest in the Rivers State matter nor misconducted himself during proceedings.

