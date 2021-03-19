NJC recommends 26 judges for appointment in Rivers, Kogi, others

The National Judicial Council has recommended no fewer than 26 judges for appointments as justices of Court of Appeal and Head of courts in the country.

The highest judicial body in Nigeria explained that the recommendation followed a meeting it had on March 17 and 18 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

The NJC, through a statement issued by its spokesman, Soji Oye, said that the judges are recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi, and Delta States.

Oye also disclosed that during the 48-hour meeting, the council also issued a strict warning to two Lagos State judges including Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M. A. Savage of the state’s High Court.

“The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 94th meeting held on 17 to 18 March 2021, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta States twenty-six (26) successful candidates for appointment as Justices of Court of Appeal and Heads of Court in Nigeria.

“Council also issue strong warning letters to Hon. Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M. A. Savage of the Lagos State High Court. Hon. Justice Olokoba was reprimanded and also put on the watch list of the Council for his failure to deliver judgment within the Constitutional period of 90 days and Hon. Justice Savage was reprimanded for not being in charge of his Court,” the statement read.

The recommended eighteen court of appeal justices includes Justice Bature Gafai, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo, Justice Waziri Abdul-Azeez, Justice Yusuf Alhaji Bashir, Justice Usman A. Musale, Justice Jauro Ibrahim Wakili, Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma, Justice Danlami Senchi, Justice Mohammed Abubakar, and Justice Hassan Sule.

Justice Amadi Ikechukwu, Justice Peter Affen, Justice Sybil Gbagi, Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, Justice Banjoko Ibironke, Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe, Justice Bola Samuel Ademola, and Chief Judge of FCT, Abuja, Justice Salisu Abdullahi.