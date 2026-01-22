NJC recommends 14 new judges for federal high court

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 candidates to President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court.

The recommendation followed the council’s 110th meeting, held on January 13–14, 2026, in Abuja, which was presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The council had initially resolved to withhold forwarding the names pending the receipt of security reports on the shortlisted candidates.

After receiving and reviewing the reports, which reportedly contained no adverse findings, the NJC on Thursday forwarded the names of the successful candidates to President Tinubu for formal appointment, in line with constitutional provisions.

The 14 successful candidates recommended to the President include the incumbent Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Suleiman Amida Hassan.

Others are Muhammad Barau Saidu, Igboko Chinelo Conchita, Onuegbu Chioma Angela, Galumje Edingah, Ibrahim Vera Eneabo, Abubakar Musa Usman, and Salihu Aisha Yunusa.

The remaining candidates are Ikpeme Joy Bassey, Shehu Umaru Adamu, Mohammed Ibrahim Buba, Eigege-Binjin Nendelmum Judith, Usoro Kuyik Uduak, and Nwoye Osinachi Donatus.

According to the NJC, the recommendations were based on merit, integrity, and professional competence, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the judiciary and enhancing the effective administration of justice in the country.