NIWA, Korean firm partner on barges construction, others

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) Limited have entered into strategic alliance on the construction of barges for the waterways authority.

This strategic alliance is part of NIWA’s efforts to rid the Nigerian waterways of illegal operators, reduce accidents and also eliminate unlicensed jetties and un-seaworthy water craft along the brown waters.

NIWA’s inter-agency committee had recently clamped down on six un-seaworthy barges operating illegally within the Lagos inland waterways, while three illegal jetties were sealed.

This followed the increasing reports of abuses of process in the operation of barges and private jetties.

The inter-agency committee comprises representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Nigerian Maritime Administration Agency (NIMASA); NIWA and the Lagos State Inland Waterways Authority (LASWA).

NIWA is also set to build and own barges for inland waterways activities in Nigeria.

Commenting on the alliance, a representative of SHIN said: “This strategic alliance is a revalidation of the faith the agencies of the Nigerian government have in SHIN, which aligns with our long-term commitment to Nigeria.

“Total safety, cost control and quality management will remain our priority. We will also improve on the local content standard and retain our position as local content champion.”

He said in its 10 years of operation in Nigeria, SHIN has contributed significantly to the Nigerian economy, particularly in the development of local manpower, job creation and increasing the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).