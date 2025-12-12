NIS urges public patience over maintenance work on passport systems

The Nigerian Immigration (NIS) has said it will carry out a maintenance on its Passport Digital Platform to improve system performance and make the service more efficient for users.

The NIS stated that the exercise, aimed at enhancing the reality and security of it’s digital passport service, may cause interruptions, slower response times and limited access to certain passport services but added that the likely situations will be addressed as quickly as possible, calling for patience by uses during the exercise.

In a statement by the body signed by it’s Service Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, and released on Friday, it stated that the maintenance is billed to start on December 12.

The circular further reads, “The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the general public that it is carrying out routine maintenance on its Passport Digital Platform to enhance system performance and overall user experience.

“The maintenance window will run from 12:00am on 12 December 2025 to 6:00am on 14 December 2025 (GMT). During this period, users will experience temporary service interruptions, slow response times, or limited access to selected NIS Passport Services.

“The Service kindly requests the public’s patience and understanding as this maintenance is essential to sustaining a reliable, secure and efficient digital passport ecosystem. Our technical teams are working round-the-clock to ensure full-service restoration within the stated timeframe.”

The body emphasized that the upgrade is part of its ongoing efforts to provide better services and maintain the integrity of its digital passport platform.