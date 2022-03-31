Immigration to install e-border monitoring cameras across Nigerian borders

As part of measures to tackle illegal migration and security challenges, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that no fewer than 84 border locations in Nigeria will be linked with e-border monitoring cameras to check issues of illegal immigrants and other border criminal activities.

The immigration regulation body stated that the Federal Government has already signed an agreement with a Chinese Company for the installation of the surveillance cameras across the locations, adding that when the operations commence, monitoring of borders across the country would be real-time online, using Information and Communications Technology (ICT) system.

While speaking to newsmen after a tour of facilities of the Control Post in Akwa Ibom Command on Wednesday, the Acting Comptroller General, NIS, Isah Idris disclosed that the implementation of the e-border monitoring would kick-start from second quarter of 2022, adding that protection of the border against illegal immigrants and other criminal activities require the support of all Nigerians.

Idris said with the installation of these cameras across the border locations will be done with ease, adding that if they are connected Ibaka to their communications centre, people can see what they are doing, real-time online which is what the Government is doing.

“The Federal Government signed the e-border agreement with a Chinese Company to supply cameras in about 84 locations of our borders, to use ICT as a tool to monitor our borders, because our border are massive. So, it is only with ICT that we can monitor our borders effectively. Of course, ICT requires money and we are going to be all time online. The President has equally approved the construction of our data communications centre in Abuja. It is a pilot product where we can view what is happening at Illela in Sokoto live.” he said.

He further said that the Government is doing well and it requires the support of the communities and Nigerians to achieve complete security of the nation.

