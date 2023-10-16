NIPOST first female boss resume office amid protests against appointment

Amid ongoing protest embarked upon by Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) workers against President Bola Tinubu’s decision to sack their former boss, Adeyemi Adepoju, the successor, Tola Odeyemi, has resumed office, reeling out her clear agenda to the management team.

Odeyemi, who assumed duty at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja as the first female Post Master General, walked into the office around 1pm and went into a meeting with top Directors of the agency.

On entering the meeting venue on Monday, Odeyemi refused the chair that was offered to her by the staff and opted to sit elsewhere, and addressed the staff in clear statements that revealed her idea for the agency.

Before her arrival, aggrieved workers of the service had taken over the agency’s headquarters gate and halted operations, saying they were against her appointment.

The protest started days after the President sacked Adepoju as Post Master General of the agency and appointed Odeyemi, to lead the agency.

The announcement made by Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, was part of the leadership shuffle implemented for agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy.

Speaking during a protest at the NIPOST headquarters in Abuja, the President of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees, Mr Buba Nehemiah, said new appointment was against the interest of the workers.

He said Adepoju introduced major reforms just under a year and should be encouraged to continue with his “good work”.

“Sunday Adepoju should be allowed to continue the good work he has started. We are not against Mr President neither are we against the minister but our desire is that the good work of Adepoju should be allowed to continue. Removing him at this point would terminate these processes and take NIPOST back to square one which we are against. We have over 13,000 employees here, once it is crumbled, it will add to the issues of insecurity in the country.”

“Allow us to work with the person that has understood this organization. Allow us to join hands with him to take this organization to the level that it would generate revenue for the nation. This is our cry and demand. The only condition that can make us go back to our offices and work is for the appointment that was made last week to be cancelled,” he had said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

