Nine villagers die during gunmen attacks in Kaduna

At least nine people were reported to have been killed and dozens of others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when gunmen attacked a village in Zangon Kataf Local Government, Kaduna State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked residents of Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village and began shooting sporadically, which resulted in the death of nine persons.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the community yesterday night when some residents were already asleep and set at least two houses ablaze, barely five minutes after their arrival.

Confirming the attack, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the attackers fled the community on sighting troops of Operation Safe Haven who responded to the distress calls.

The commissioner, through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, said the troops rescued 12 residents of the village that were fleeing from the attackers.

