Nine traders in Lagos Taskforce net for rebuilding shanties along Fagba railway

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested no fewer than nine traders and others seen to have rebuild structures along Fagba railway after previous occupants were dislodged for contravening the law in the state.

As gathered, the nine suspects would be dragged before Mobile Court for going against the law with their shanties erected along the rail track within the axis.

Arrests of the nine suspects were made when Chairman, Lagos Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye, led a team from the agency to ascertain Lagosians compliance with the State Government directives banning trading along the rail tracks.

Jejeloye described this set of actions as part of the steps orchestrated by the State Government to completely reclaim and convert the entire axis to something beneficial to residents and Lagosians as a whole.

“It has come as a surprise to alot of touts, miscreants and people feeding fat on illegal business operators and giving them serious back up to disobey environmental laws of the State. They have even vowed to attack any State official who comes around to enforce any law but we are ready for them.”

Jejeloye assured Lagosians that it would not be business as usual this time around due to the post operational moves being carried to ensure that shanties and makeshift structure hitherto erected would never be allowed to resurface again. He promised to carry out 24 hours monitoring of the railway corridor from Fagba down to Isokoko till infrastructures which goes in line with the Lagos State Mega City Master Plan are finally constructed there for public use.

“Monitoring for compliance is ongoing at Fagba and i am sounding this note of warning to anyone trying to test his might by attacking any official of the State Government. It will not be taken with levity therefore anyone caught will be severely dealt with.” Jejeloye stated.

The Agency warns any individual or group that might be nursing the idea of returning to the rail tracks to have a rethink as machineries have been put in place to arrest and prosecute anyone who attempts to display goods or erect shanties there forthwith. A total number of 9 suspects seen trying to rebuild shanties along the rail tracks have been arrested and wil be charged to court accordingly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

