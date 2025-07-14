Nine patients die in US nursing home fire disaster

At least nine patients have been confirmed dead and 30 others injured after a violent fire tore through an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, United States.

Five firefighters were also injured, as more than 30 off-duty personnel rushed to assist in battling the deadly five-alarm blaze, which broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the Gabriel House Assisted Living Residence.

According to the fire department, firefighters who responded to the initial call encountered heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building, with several occupants trapped inside.

The death toll was confirmed on Monday by Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, who said that “upward of 30” people were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals, with one victim listed in critical condition.

“There were multiple victims hanging out the windows, screaming and begging for help and to be rescued,” Bacon told reporters outside the facility.

Officials did not immediately provide details on the conditions of the approximately 70 residents who were inside the three-story building at the time of the fire.

“There were some that perished in the building and some that perished after being transported,” Bacon added.

He praised the efforts of emergency responders, saying their swift actions helped prevent an even greater tragedy.

“I applaud the efforts of them, but my heart goes out to the families of those who were injured and especially to the nine who lost their lives,” he said.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and for the Fall River community.

However, Chief Bacon said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire, noting that “one of the most dangerous things we can do is speculate,” as the Massachusetts State Police assist with the ongoing investigation.

Governor Maura Healey, who visited the scene at Gabriel House, operational since 1999, expressed concern over the vulnerability of the residents.

“All of these people needed assistance,” Healey said at a press conference. “As you saw, many were in wheelchairs. Many were immobile. Many had oxygen tanks. They were severely compromised.”