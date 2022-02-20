Nine passengers, eight others injure during accident in Kwara

No fewer than nine passengers were confirmed to have died and about eight others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when two vehicles collided in Kwara State.

The nine passengers were said to have been burnt to death after the two vehicles collided at the Ilorin Airport end of Ilorin – Eyenkorin road.

As gathered, the tragedy occurred on Sunday at about 8:00 am when a commercial bus with number plate AFN 06 YL and a saloon car with number plater LRN 787 FE had an head-on collision.

Eyewitnesses noted that the Toyota saloon car was driving out of the airport while the Lagos-bound Hiace Bus was on top speed along the expressway before they rammed into each other and went up in flames.

It was learnt that the nine deceased persons were burnt and their bodies have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital morgue while eight men sustained various degrees of injuries.

The eyewitnesses added that the injured victims have been rushed to the Ilorin General Hospital where they were currently been treated by medical experts in the state.

Confirming the casualties figure, Sector Commander, FRSC Kwara sector command, Corps Commander Jonathan Owoade, disclosed that at least 17 persons were involved in the accident.

Owoade, while analysing the crash, stressed that the accident was avoidable and therefore, warned members of the public against reckless driving.

The sector commander, meanwhile, cautioned motorists to avoid keeping petrol inside jerricans in their vehicles while driving as well as adhere to the traffic regulations on the road.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and assured the public that the corps will continue to strive hard towards ensuring that such unfortunate incidents are curtailed on the roads.

