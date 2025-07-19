28.3 C
Lagos
Saturday, July 19, 2025
spot_img
National

Nine passengers die, seven injure in Borno road accident

0
1

No fewer that nine passengers have been pronounced dead and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash occurred along the Borno State end of the Maiduguri – Damaturu road.

A breakdown of the death records after the accident showed that five were male adults, one female adult, two male children and one female child.

The Borno Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Usman Muhammad, who made this known in a statement in Maiduguri, the state capital, explained that the accident involved two vehicles including a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express and a commercial truck.

“Eight passengers died on the spot while one died in the Specialist hospital. The injured are presently receiving treatment at the Specialists Hospital Maiduguri.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash,” the sector commander said.

The senior road safety officer,. meanwhile, urged the motoring public to always exercise caution on the road

Previous article
Four Kano young men drown during swimming competition

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.