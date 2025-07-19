Nine passengers die, seven injure in Borno road accident

No fewer that nine passengers have been pronounced dead and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash occurred along the Borno State end of the Maiduguri – Damaturu road.

A breakdown of the death records after the accident showed that five were male adults, one female adult, two male children and one female child.

The Borno Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Usman Muhammad, who made this known in a statement in Maiduguri, the state capital, explained that the accident involved two vehicles including a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express and a commercial truck.

“Eight passengers died on the spot while one died in the Specialist hospital. The injured are presently receiving treatment at the Specialists Hospital Maiduguri.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash,” the sector commander said.

The senior road safety officer,. meanwhile, urged the motoring public to always exercise caution on the road