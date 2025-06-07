Nine passengers die in Jigawa auto crash

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of nine passengers and left several others injured when two Golf 3 saloon cars traveling in opposite directions on an highway crashed into each other.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the instant deaths of both drivers and seven other passengers. Eleven additional occupants sustained varying injuries.

The first vehicle, with registration number Kaduna MKA 687 AY, was driven by 35-year-old Adamu Sunusi from Hadejia Local Government Area and he was reportedly heading toward Gujungu from Abuja.

The second vehicle, a Golf 3 with plate number KWL 606 KA, was driven by 30-year-old Bashari Danjummai, a resident of the Sauna area in Nasarawa LGA of Kano State. He was reportedly en route to Kano from Hadejia.

“On reaching Kyaramma village, the vehicles had a head-on collision. As a result, they fell off the road. The crash claimed the lives of nine (9) people, while several others were injured to varying degrees,” A statement released by the Jigawa State Police Command, spokesman SP Lawan Shiisu stated.

The statement further revealed that the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. and upon receiving the distress report, officers from the Motor Traffic Department (MTD) were dispatched to the scene to assist.

The injured victims were taken to Ringim General Hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed the deaths of the nine victims.

“A post mortem examination was conducted and corpses were released to their relatives for burial,” the statement added. “Eleven passengers are on admission and responding to treatment.”

Authorities are still in the process of identifying all the victims and notifying their next of kin.

Commissioner of Police for Jigawa State, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a quick recovery while also cautioning drivers to comply strictly with road safety guidelines.

“Motorists must avoid excessive speeding and ensure their vehicles are in proper condition to prevent tragedies like this,” CP Abdullahi warned.