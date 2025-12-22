28.7 C
Lagos
Monday, December 22, 2025
National

Nine passengers die in Gombe auto crash

0
8

At least nine people have been reported dead following a road accident involving a trailer and a Sharon bus along the Kaltungo–Cham Road in Kaluwa community, Gombe State.

About four people reportedly escaped death, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries after the truck collided with the commercial vehicle.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State, Samson Kaura, said 18 people were involved in the crash, which occurred at about 8:33 a.m.

Kaura explained that the injured victims were rushed to the General Hospital, Kaltungo, for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the crash was caused by loss of control due to excessive speed and brake failure,” Kaura told journalists in Gombe.

He added that the trailer was speeding on a sloping section of the road, lost control, and rammed into the Sharon bus from behind, causing it to somersault.

“We have been advising motorists to avoid speeding, especially considering the nature of the road, which is sloping,” Kaura said. “Drivers must travel at speeds they can control to prevent such crashes and the needless loss of lives and property.”

Previous article
Gunmen abduct pastor, daughter in Plateau community
Next article
Court remands two Osun siblings for kidnapping 23yrs old woman

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.