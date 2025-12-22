Nine passengers die in Gombe auto crash

At least nine people have been reported dead following a road accident involving a trailer and a Sharon bus along the Kaltungo–Cham Road in Kaluwa community, Gombe State.

About four people reportedly escaped death, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries after the truck collided with the commercial vehicle.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State, Samson Kaura, said 18 people were involved in the crash, which occurred at about 8:33 a.m.

Kaura explained that the injured victims were rushed to the General Hospital, Kaltungo, for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the crash was caused by loss of control due to excessive speed and brake failure,” Kaura told journalists in Gombe.

He added that the trailer was speeding on a sloping section of the road, lost control, and rammed into the Sharon bus from behind, causing it to somersault.

“We have been advising motorists to avoid speeding, especially considering the nature of the road, which is sloping,” Kaura said. “Drivers must travel at speeds they can control to prevent such crashes and the needless loss of lives and property.”