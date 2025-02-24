Nine passengers die during auto crash in Ogun

At least nine people have been confirmed dead, and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a devastating auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state.

As gathered, the accident which involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number UYY 165 ZY and a truck registered as DKA 244 XC, occurred around 5:30 a.m. causing a temporary disruption in traffic flow along the busy route.

It was learnt that the Hiace driver, travelling at excessive speed, lost control, and collided with a stationary truck, resulting in the tragic crash.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, confirmed this through a statement issued to newsmen on Monday.

According to Okpe, the survivors have been admitted to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the deceased were deposited at Idera Morgue in Sagamu.

She said, “A total of 13 people were involved, comprising 10 male adults and three female adults. Nine were recorded dead (six males and three females), while three were injured. ”

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and fatigue, which led to a loss of control and caused the driver to ram into a stationary truck.”

While commiserating with the deceased families, the sector commander Fasakin Akinwumi criticized the reckless behaviour of drivers who ignore speed limits and fail to take mandatory 15-minute breaks after driving for four-hour journey.