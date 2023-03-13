Nine parties collapse campaign structures for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid

The leadership and governorship candidates of nine political parties in Lagos State have collapsed their campaign structures and endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, ahead of the upcoming election in the state.

This opposition political parties under the auspices of the Alliance of Registered Political Parties have promised the governor massive voting from their members and followers across the state.

The parties that have abandoned their ambition for the March 18 governorship election were YPP, APP, ADP, APM, ZLP, SDP, NNPP, as well as PRP and they made the declaration on Monday in Ikeja, barely five days before the election.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties, the governorship candidate of YPP in Lagos, Adebayo Ajayi, stated that Lagos remain best entrusted in the hands of competent and experienced leaders like Sanwo-Olu.

He said, “We are here to make known our minds on the forthcoming election in Lagos state. And that is to endorse the APC gubernatorial candidate seeking re-election in Lagos.

“I wish to welcome you to this gathering convened by the Alliance of Registered Political Parties (ARPP) comprising nine registered political parties namely APP, ADP, APM, NRM, YPP, NNPP, ZLP, SDP, and PRP to formally declare our support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for another term of office.

“ARPP is a group of nine committed and patriotic registered political parties in Lagos state that is interested in the good works of the state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and desires continuity and realisation of the dream Lagos of this administration.

