Nine-month-old baby, adult die in Ebonyi auto crash

An Adult female, nine-month-old baby girl died in a fatal road accident around Uduma junction area of Uburu Community in Ohaozara Local Government of Ebonyi State.

The accident occurred as a result of high speed while navigating a sharp corner with another vehicle trying to do the same which resulted in loss of several lives.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus, which had around 25 people on board, including children, lost control and crashed into another vehicle.

The Guild gathered that locals took the victims to David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH) in Uburu.

In an official statement released on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of DUFUTH, Agwụ Nwogo, disclosed that the victims—indigenes of Ebonyi State residing in Imo State—were returning to their base after attending a burial ceremony in Okporike, Abakaliki, when the tragic accident occurred. They were brought to the hospital for urgent medical intervention.

According to him, the hospital swiftly activated its emergency response protocols to manage the situation. Despite their best efforts, two victims were confirmed dead on arrival, while 23 others sustained serious injuries, including crushed limbs, multiple fractures, deep lacerations, and severe traumatic brain injuries.

“Currently, 18 individuals, including the driver, are receiving treatment in various departments of DUFUTH, including the Emergency Room, Surgical Ward, and Intensive Care Unit,” he confirmed.

“Four patients with minor injuries were treated, stabilized, and subsequently discharged,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, an 11-month-old child who sustained a severe traumatic brain injury remains in critical condition. She is currently receiving intensive care and is being supported by a mechanical ventilator due to respiratory failure.

The hospital management expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident and assured the public that every possible effort is being made to provide the highest quality of medical care to the injured.