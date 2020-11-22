Nine Kaduna varsity abducted undergraduates regain freedom

The nine abducted students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in Kaduna State were said to have regained freedom from their captive, barely seven days after they were kidnapped by gunmen.

As gathered, the students were abducted at the Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis of the Abuja-Kaduna highway when the bandits suspected to be kidnappers blocked the two lanes of the road and opened fire on their vehicle.

Confirming their release on Sunday, Director of Public Affairs of Ahmadu Bello University, Auwalu Umar, stated that the students were released by their abductors yesterday night.

Umar told newsmen that the students have been reunited with their families after their release, but did not say if any ransom was paid either by the school or the parents of the students before they were released.

The students from the Department of French were travelling to Lagos for a programme at the Nigerian French Language Village in Badagry when they were kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.