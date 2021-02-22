Nine internet fraudsters under detention in Niger

No fewer than nine youths were reported to have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in internet fraudulent activities in the state.

The nine suspected internet fraudsters were said to have been apprehended by the Abuja zonal office of the anti-graft agency in Minna, Niger State

Through a statement released by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, on Monday, the agency stated that their arrest followed series of intelligence on alleged Internet-related crimes of the syndicate.

EFCC further revealed that the items recovered from the suspects include, Laptops, phones, and cars and that they would be charged to court on completion of investigations.