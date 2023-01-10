Nine EndSARS protesters regain freedom 2yrs after in Oyo

No fewer than nine EndSARS members were reported to have regained freedom in Agodi Prison, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over two years after participating in the demonstration against police brutality in the state.

The nine persons freed, who were popularly called the Oyo9, were identified as Adeshina Muyiwa, Ikechuckwu Eze, Ariyo Sodiq, Ikenna Amaechi, Oyewole Olumide, Ariyo Afeez, Taoreed Abiodun, Adekunle Moruf, and Rasheed Tiamiyu.

As gathered, the EndSARS protesters were charged before the court for offences that were bothering on murder, stealing of police rifles, and setting the police station ablaze, among others during the 2020 protest against the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Force.

The release of the nine persons on Tuesday after they were pardoned, came barely 24 hours after the Oyo State Chief Judge ordered the release of 58 detainees who had spent long periods in the state prisons.

Confirm the release of the nine persons, an activist and the Oyo State leader of the Take It Back Movement, an organisation that had been calling for their release, Solomon Emiola, told newsmen that they have been released and were about to reunite with their families.

The Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Munga Abimbola, while releasing the 58 inmates, declared that prolonged detention was a breach of people’s constitutional right, reiterating that the stand of the law is that a “person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The CJ made this declaration at the Agodi Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service, which he visited, as part of a three-day tour of prisons within the state.

