Nine die during police, gunmen clashes’ in Anambra

No fewer than nine persons including four policemen were reported to have during clashes between gunmen and the law enforcement agency during attacks on two police stations in Anambra State.

The police stations attacked by these gunmen were 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area and the other in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

As gathered, both police stations were attacked by the gunmen within 24 hours of interval and they occurred at the early hours of the day, during which they clashed with the policemen.

The Guild learnt that the first attack which occurred yesterday left three policemen dead before the second on Sunday around 5:58 am with five persons and one policeman, putting the residents under fears.

During the attack on Sunday, residents narrated that the rampaging gunmen were engaged by the law enforcement, resisting the gunmen from completely taking over the facility, but a section of the station was burnt.

The source said, “In the early hours of Sunday, residents at the 3-3 Layout of Onitsha were awakened from sleep by exchange of gunshots as armed men stormed the Divisional Police Station, Nkwelle Ezunaka located at the 3-3 junction.

“The police station shares a fence wall with the Federal Government Girls College and it is opposite a commercial bank and near the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Onitsha. It is a boundary location.

“Even the parishioners at the Ebenezer Anglican Church located near the area and parishioners at the St. Theresa’s Catholic opposite the police station ran away from their respective morning mass service.”

He said a tricycle operator, who instead of running away chose to peep, was hit by a bullet on his neck and died, adding that a popular barber called “small” who was also taking a peep was gunned down.

During yesterday’s attack, the hoodlums, who came in their large numbers, started shooting sporadically on approaching the police station.

The source added that they threw explosive devices and petrol bombs into the police building before gaining entrance, burning part of the building.

Confirming the incidents, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the police would be going after the perpetrators and they would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Ikenga said the combined security team, made up of the police and the military, neutralised a gang of five armed men, recovered two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items, in response to a distress call on an attack at 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA.

“The notorious gang of five, armed with guns, IEDs, and petrol bombs, started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station and were engaged and resisted by gallant officers attached to the station,” the police said.

He noted that during the gun duel, unfortunately, a policeman attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb thrown inside the station, adding that one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen.

“The situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed. Meanwhile, joint operations are still ongoing and further development shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.

Meanwhile, on the Saturday attack, the Command spokesperson lamented the killing of the policemen and called for calm, adding that the police had reinforced security in the area with a view to enhancing the safety of life and property in the state.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command has reinforced security in the Idemili North area of the state, following the attack on the Ogidi area command in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023, where three policemen paid the supreme price.

“The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance. Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.

“However, the command observes with grave concern the loss of lives and valuables as a result of this attack and calls for calm. The police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space which they desire to perpetrate their evil acts. Meanwhile, the incident is being assessed and police operations are still ongoing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

