Nine die, 41 injure during auto-crash in Kano

Tragedy struck along the Kunar Dumawa in Kano State after an accident involving an articulated truck and two other vehicles killed nine persons with 41 other travellers sustaining varying degress of injuries.

The unfortunate incident which occurred yesterday in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State was said to have involved a truck, a Volkswagen Golf 3 and a Mercedes Benz.

As gathered, the bodies of the deceased have been evacuated from the accident scene by emergency responders and deposited in a nearby morgue.

Confirming the development, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) through a statement by the Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato, said that the 41 injured victims have been taken to the hospital for proper medical attention.

“We received a call at about 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident for the rescue of the victims at about 4:17 p.m. as well as clearing the obstructions,” Mato said.

He said that the crash occurred as a result of the loss of control due to brake failure.

According to him, the accident involved three vehicles, a truck with registration number XA 111 SNN; a Volkswagen Golf 3 with registration number DAL 515 ZX; and a Mercedes Benz without registration number.

“The victims who lost their lives are three males, six females, while the remaining 41 victims sustained serious injures,” he said.

The road safety boss said that the victims were evacuated to Dambatta General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed nine dead.